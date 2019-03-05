Rubicon Project adopts Trade Desk's unified ID

Rubicon Project (RUBI -1.5% ) has implemented the unified ID solution from The Trade Desk (TTD +0.2% ) for its digital ad exchange.

That will let all parties across the supply chain use the Trade Desk cookie footprint to increase their own cookie coverage on the Internet, improving match rates and identity resolution.

And that means more relevant advertising, the companies say.

"All players that participate in the digital buying and selling ecosystem benefit from reading from the same playbook," says Rubicon Proejct's Garrett McGrath. "The Trade Desk’s unified ID solution is a well-known and trusted solution, making it a natural fit for us as we continue to enhance our platform."