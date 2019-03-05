Analysts raise Salesforce targets after earnings

Bernstein maintains a Market Perform rating on Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) after earnings and raises the target from $149 to $160.

The firm still has long-term concerns about Salesforce's ability to significantly expand margins as it decelerates, but says "this quarter was another positive data point regarding its growth runway."

More action: UBS maintains a Buy rating and ups the PT from $180 to $190 notes the post-earnings pullback happened because the quarter wasn't the same "blowout" seen in the last Q4 report. But the firm sees "CRM as offering a solid combination of secular growth, stable FCF, and defensible FCF -based valuation support."