Stocks cruise to flat in wake of housing, ISM reports

The three major U.S. stock averages climb up to flat after the ISM non-manufacturing index for February and December new home sales topped estimates.
Nasdaq creeps up 0.1% while S&P and the Dow are essentially flat in late morning trading in New York.
Real estate (+0.5%) and consumer discretionary (+0.4%) sectors power the recovery, while financials (-0.6%) and energy (-0.4%) lag.
10-year Treasury slips, lifting yield almost 2 basis points to 2.739%.
Dollar Index +0.3% to 96.94.
Previously: Stocks slip as investors await U.S.-China trade outcome (March 5)
