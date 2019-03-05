Stocks cruise to flat in wake of housing, ISM reports

The three major U.S. stock averages climb up to flat after the ISM non-manufacturing index for February and December new home sales topped estimates.

Nasdaq creeps up 0.1% while S&P and the Dow are essentially flat in late morning trading in New York.

Real estate ( +0.5% ) and consumer discretionary (+0.4%) sectors power the recovery, while financials ( -0.6% ) and energy ( -0.4% ) lag.

10-year Treasury slips, lifting yield almost 2 basis points to 2.739%.

Dollar Index +0.3% to 96.94.

