Equinor pushes back Mariner start-up to Q4 2019 - Reuters

The startup of Equinor’s (EQNR -0.7% ) Mariner heavy oilfield in the U.K. North Sea likely will be delayed again until Q4 2019, Reuters reports.

The original 2017 startup date has been postponed several times, the latest reportedly due to electrical problems on the platform that were discovered after it had left the dockyard in South Korea.

EQNR, which operates the field with a ~65% stake, last October moved the date for starting Mariner to H1 2019 from H2 2018, blaming bad weather and other factors.

At its peak, EQNR expects Mariner to produce ~55K bbl/day of oil.