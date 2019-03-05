Barrick's biggest shareholder opposes Newmont acquisition

Top Barrick Gold (GOLD -0.6% ) shareholder VanEck says it prefers a joint venture with Newmont Mining (NEM) rather than a full acquisition, adding another obstacle to Barrick's ambitions to buy its closest rival.

Joe Foster, who runs the VanEck International Investors Gold Fund and is a major shareholder in NEM as well, says since the cost savings of any tie-up are concentrated in the two firms’ Nevada operations, the pair should focus on a joint venture of those assets; the fund holds 3.9% of Barrick shares and 5.86% of NEM shares.

"Nevada is a sure thing," Foster tells WSJ. "I don’t know if Newmont-Barrick makes sense."

VanEck’s shareholdings in the two companies are not enough to stop a deal, but the fund’s preference for a JV could add pressure on both sides to engage in such discussions, which may be starting today with a meeting of the two CEOs.