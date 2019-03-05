KPN dips as Dutch bill may scuttle Canadian buyout bid

Dutch telecom leader Royal KPN (KKPNY -2.5%) is lower in U.S. trading as a bill in the Netherlands looks to affect a proposed leveraged buyout by Canada's Brookfield.
The bill (which could ban or reverse telecom takeovers for reasons of national security or public order) probably "destroys hopes" of such a buyout, MainFirst analyst Stephane Beyazian tells Bloomberg.
That has a larger effect on pan-European M&A, Beyazian adds, since it could be expected most European governments have a similar vision on protecting networks and data.
