Western Digital, Micron drop on chip price headwind

Susquehanna says Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) and Micron (NASDAQ:MU) could face a headwind from DRAM and NAND chip prices that are "tracking below prior expectations."

Analyst Mehdi Hosseini: "Even with a more moderate ASP decline in 2H19, margins are not expected to dramatically rebound due to excess inventory accumulated in 1H19 as well as flattening of the cost curves."

The firm expects Micron's outlook "to fall well short of the consensus" when it reports Q2 results on March 20. Mic

Susquehanna maintains Neutral ratings on both and raises Micron's PT from $33 to $35 and WDC's from $40 to $44.

Related news: DRAMeXchange expects Q1 contract prices to drop nearly 30%, worse than the prior 25% outlook and the highest single-season decline since 2011.