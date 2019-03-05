JPMorgan to stop financing the prison business: Reuters

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.2% ) will stop financing private operators of prisons and detention centers, Reuters reports, citing a company spokesman.

The decision came as a result of evaluating the costs and benefits of serving different industries, he said.

JPMorgan is among several banks that have played roles in raising funds for CoreCivic (CXW -0.4% ) and Geo Group (GEO)--the two major private prison operators--through bond offerings or syndicated loans.

Still, prison finance is a small piece of JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets.

In January, Wells Fargo decided to reduce its business with the prison industry as part of its environmental and social risk management process.