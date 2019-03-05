Pfizer in-licenses diabetes candidate from AnTolRx

Pfizer (PFE -0.1% ) exercises its option under a June 2016 agreement to exclusively in-license the lead candidate in privately held AnTolRx's type 1 diabetes (T1D) program.

Under the terms of the license, Pfizer will be responsible for further development and commercialization. AnTolRx will receive an upfront payment, milestones and royalties on net sales. Specific financial terms remain confidential.

AnTolRx develops therapies for autoimmune disorders designed to utilize specific self-antigens and tolerogenic molecules (dendritic cells with immunosupressive properties) to actively promote immune tolerance.