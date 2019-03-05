Ingersoll-Rand upped to Conviction Buy at Goldman as favorite HVAC play

Ingersoll-Rand (IR +1.1% ) is higher after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Conviction Buy from Buy and raises its price target to $122 from $115, as analyst Joe Ritchie says his conviction in the stock has strengthened in light of a strong order book exiting 2018, improving price/cost and a conservative guidance range.

Ritchie also likes the company's exposure to one of his favorite end markets in 2019 - heating, ventilation and air conditioning; the analyst considers IR his favorite idea in HVAC.

Ritchie thinks margin pressures from higher raw-material costs will abate in H2 2019, which will make it easier for IR to beat Wall Street earnings estimates this year.