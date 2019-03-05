Intelsat skid deepens despite support for spectrum plan

Intelsat (NYSE:I) is down 19.4% in NYSE trading, accelerating a skid this week even in the face of some positivity from an FCC commissioner.

The agency's Michael O'Rielly suggests to Law360 in an interview that C-band monetization would be the fastest way to free up that spectrum for 5G use.

"Speed is more important than some kind of windfall," O'Rielly tells the publication. "I'm willing to make that trade." And finding that spectrum should overshadow worries that a private sale would benefit "current incumbents" who would profit from airwaves, he says. (h/t Bloomberg)

Utilizing mid-band spectrum for 5G deployment by mobile carriers has been a plan advanced by a consortium including Intelsat and SES (SGBAF -7.5% ) along with Intel (INTC -0.2% ).

Intelsat stock has been buffeted amid reports that President Trump's reelection campaign favors a heavy government role in 5G deployment/management. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has been on record opposing any plan for the federal government to build and operate a 5G network.