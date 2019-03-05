Novartis to stay the course with Sandoz unit

In an interview with a German newspaper, Novartis (NVS +0.7% ) chief Joerg Reinhardt said the company has no plans to divest generic drugs unit Sandoz, adding that it was "keeping its options open" for potential growth-boosting acquisitions and that 20%+ margins are "possible."

He said there is "room for improvement" in the company's group margin and it will focus on improving productivity, but growth remains the top priority.

Cell and gene therapies could comprise 10 - 15% of its portfolio in a decade. Sales in China should double in five years.

The company will continue to market Spark Therapeutics' Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl) in Europe despite Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) $4.8B planned takeover, adding that the two Swiss drugmakers will continue to cooperate on products (NVS owns a 33% voting stake in Roche).