Cheniere, Sinopec in talks for long-term LNG supply contract - Platts

Cheniere Energy (LNG +1.2% ) is in talks with China's Sinopec (SNP -0.6% ) for a new long-term liquefied natural gas supply agreement and the parties are awaiting further instructions from government authorities, an unnamed Beijing-based Cheniere executive told S&P Global Platts.

The executive said Cheniere has been in talks with SNP "for some time" but declined to provide further details on the size of the new deal and which government was holding back on approvals, according to the report.

Cheniere is expected to sign an $18B supply deal that could be announced as part of a broader U.S.-China trade deal at a summit at the end of March, WSJ reported earlier.

Before the start of the U.S.-China trade war, Cheniere announced two LNG sale and purchase agreements with CNPC in February 2018 in which CNPC's PetroChina would buy 1.2M mt/year of LNG, with a portion of the supply beginning in 2018 and the balance starting in 2023.