Morgan Stanley positive on Penske Automotive

Morgan Stanley updates its model on Penske Automotive Group (PAG +1.2% ) after taking in the company's Q4 earnings report.

The firm drops its FY19 EPS estimate to $5.80 from $6.09 and FY20 EPS estimate to $5.60 from $5.61. Higher SG&A spending and a lower interest expense for Penske account are expected.

Even with the EPS revisions, MS keeps an Overweight rating and price target of $62 on PAG. Analyst Adam Jonas and team say they are constructive on the diversification strategy at the company.