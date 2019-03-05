Cerberus's Zames tasked with Deutsche Bank turnaround: WSJ

Matt Zames, who is known for helping JPMorgan navigate its "London Whale" trading fiasco, is now charged with helping to clean up another mess--Deutsche Bank (DB -0.7% ).

And he's in a tricky position. Zames is now president of Cerberus Capital Management, which was hired as an adviser by Deutsche Bank to help turn around Germany's largest lender is also a major shareholder and a customer. The two companies say they have procedures in place to manage potential conflicts of interest.

Among Deutsche Bank's problems: Years of losses, restructuring, legal fines, and management turnover as its shares trade near historic lows.

Zames has received pushback on his advice to Deutsche Bank to take more risks with its cash, much of which is sitting unused in central-bank deposits, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Instead CFO James von Moltke wants to finish a list of priorities that includes strengthening financial-reporting systems, and some managers feared bolder action would further hurt its already troubled relationship with regulators.

Some of that friction has abated. Zames has helped Deutsche set up a unit to manage its cash and the bank has increased purchases of asset-backed securities, multinational government bonds and other holdings.

The bank has considered closing its equities-trading business and scaling back its global ambitions.

