Chiasma up 15% ahead of Q4 report

Thinly traded micro cap Chiasma (CHMA +14.6% ) is up on almost a 6x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 374K shares. The stock has rallied 36% since last week.

The company should be reporting Q4 and 2018 results as soon as next week. Consensus Q4 view is a loss/share of ($0.31) but is based on only two analysts.

A key Q3 milestone is topline data from the Phase 3 OPTIMAL study evaluating Mycapssa (octreotide) for the maintenance treatment of adults with acromegaly, an excessive level of growth hormone in the body that leads to oversized bones, including those in the face, hands and feet. If positive, the company plans to file a U.S. marketing application by year-end.