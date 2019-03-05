Gas starts flowing for Western Australia from Chevron’s Wheatstone plant

Chevron (CVX +0.4% ) says its Wheatstone natural gas facility offshore Western Australia has started supplying gas to the domestic market.

CVX says its 64%-owned Wheatstone facility has the capacity to supply 200 terajoules/day of gas and will supply businesses and households in Western Australia with gas through contracts.

CVX also operates the Gorgon natural gas facility off Western Australia, which has been supplying natural gas to the state since 2016, and expects the two facilities to produce 500 terajoules/day of domestic gas for the Western Australia market, enough to generate power for 4.3M households.