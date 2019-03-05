Fed's pause may help community bank NIMs: Royce Funds

Community bank stocks, which have underperformed in the past year partly due to the flattening yield curve, may be poised to benefit from a pause in the Fed's rate-hiking path, says Jay Kaplan of Royce Funds.
He sees an opportunity for net interest margins to widen as the Fed pauses its interest rate hikes: "If the economy is going to be good and to grow... long-term rates should go up," which should help community banks' profits.
Three banks that he especially likes: Financial Institutions (FISI -0.1%), National Bankshares, (NKSH +2.2%), and Northrim BanCorp (NRIM -0.5%).
Royce Funds focuses on stable small-cap companies that pay dividends as part of a long-term, low-volatility strategy.
ETFs: PSCF
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox