Fed's pause may help community bank NIMs: Royce Funds

Community bank stocks, which have underperformed in the past year partly due to the flattening yield curve, may be poised to benefit from a pause in the Fed's rate-hiking path, says Jay Kaplan of Royce Funds.

He sees an opportunity for net interest margins to widen as the Fed pauses its interest rate hikes: "If the economy is going to be good and to grow... long-term rates should go up," which should help community banks' profits.

Three banks that he especially likes: Financial Institutions (FISI -0.1% ), National Bankshares, (NKSH +2.2% ), and Northrim BanCorp (NRIM -0.5% ).

Royce Funds focuses on stable small-cap companies that pay dividends as part of a long-term, low-volatility strategy.

ETFs: PSCF