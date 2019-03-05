Stocks mixed as communications services rise, energy falls

U.S. stocks fluctuate in afternoon trading with the three major stock averages up, down, and flat

Nasdaq creeps up 0.1% , while the S&P 500 ( -0.1% ) dips into red territory and Nasdaq is essentially flat.

Only 3 of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are in positive territory--communications services ( +0.4% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.3% ), and real estate ( +0.3% ).

Energy ( -0.5% ) and financials ( -0.4% ) create the most drag on the markets.

Target ( +4.8% ) rises on strong Q4 earnings and guidance, as does Delta Airlines ( +2.4% ) after reaffirming profit forecast.