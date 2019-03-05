Stocks mixed as communications services rise, energy falls

U.S. stocks fluctuate in afternoon trading with the three major stock averages up, down, and flat
Nasdaq creeps up 0.1%, while the S&P 500 (-0.1%) dips into red territory and Nasdaq is essentially flat.
Only 3 of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are in positive territory--communications services (+0.4%), consumer discretionary (+0.3%), and real estate (+0.3%).
Energy (-0.5%) and financials (-0.4%) create the most drag on the markets.
Target (+4.8%) rises on strong Q4 earnings and guidance, as does Delta Airlines (+2.4%) after reaffirming profit forecast.
On the downside, General Electric -5.9% after CEO sees negative industrial free cash flow, and Aon -3.6% news that it's considering making an offer for Willis Towers Watson (+8.2%).
