GE's Culp sees negative cash flow in 2019 as power unit struggles

General Electric (GE -4.2% ) sinks after CEO Larry Culp said the company expects to see negative cash flow in 2019 from its industrial business, mainly due to ongoing weakness in its power unit.

"This is a multiyear turnaround in power," Culp said. "I don't want to sugarcoat that in any way, shape or form."

GE also sees organic revenue increasing in the low-to-middle single digits in 2019.

Culp's comments were made during a presentation at J.P. Morgan’s Aviation, Transportation & Industrials conference.