Apple led Q4 wearables sales

The global wearables market grew 31% in Q4 to 59.3M units, according to IDC data.

Shipments for CY18 were up 28% to 172.2M.

Smartwatches accounted for 34% of the market and units were up 55% in Q4. Wristbands held a 30% share while ear-worn devices gained 66% to a 22% share.