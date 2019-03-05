Apple led Q4 wearables sales

The global wearables market grew 31% in Q4 to 59.3M units, according to IDC data.
Shipments for CY18 were up 28% to 172.2M.
Smartwatches accounted for 34% of the market and units were up 55% in Q4. Wristbands held a 30% share while ear-worn devices gained 66% to a 22% share.
Vendors: Apple (AAPL -0.2%) led with 16.2M devices, 10.4M of which were Watches.; Xiaomi took second with a 13% share; Huawei's wearables jumped 249% due to bundling the devices with phones; Fitbit (FIT) returned to growth with a 3% gain; Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) gained 106% Y/Y to take fifth place with a 7% market share.
