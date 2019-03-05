Spirit AeroSystems slips as Seaport downgrades on lack of catalysts

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -1.2% ) slumps as much as 2% after Seaport Global downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy, saying the next round of catalysts for the stock are more long term.

Seaport's Josh Sullivan says the Asco acquisition, the 737 rate jump to 57 per month and current guidance are all reflected in the SPR share price.

A key medium-term catalyst could be a Boeing announcement to raise the 737's monthly production later this year to ~63, but engine supply chain commentary seems to suggest that timeline is elongating, Sullivan says.