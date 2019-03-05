Microsoft launching disc-less Xbox next month?

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) could launch a disc-less Xbox One S next month, according to a Windows Central report.

The "Xbox One S All-Digital Edition" will reportedly open for preorders in mid-April with shipments starting in May, ahead of Microsoft's typical E3 show in June.

The disc-less Xbox has been rumored for months under the codename Xbox Maverick. Microsoft could offer an option that ships with pre-installed games.

Microsoft has aggressively pushed its Xbox Game Pass, which offers access to digital titles. And the tech giant is preparing its xCloud game streaming service that will use Xbox One S hardware in servers and starts public trials later this year.