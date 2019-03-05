Chesapeake Energy slips as MKM analyst says stock trades at premium

Chesapeake Energy (CHK -0.5% ) may be headed for its first loss in five sessions since reporting stronger than expected Q4 earnings, as MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes reiterates his Neutral rating and $3 price target on CHK, saying the stock trades at a nearly 20% premium to its peers.

If CHK maintains a four-rig program, the WildHorse Resource addition will be NPV-neutral, with the asset’s higher capital intensity offsetting higher margins, Gerdes says.

While CHK’s capital intensity is competitive, its full-cycle return of ~90% is significantly short of the industry’s average cash recycle ratio of 120%, due to the company’s lower cash margin, according to Gerdes.