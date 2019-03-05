FDA Commish Gottlieb quits

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., who, by most accounts, was doing a bang-up job revitalizing the agency, has resigned (effective in about a month) to spend more time with his family. He continued to live in Westport, CT with his wife and three children while commuting to Washington, DC.

His departure could stall his tobacco and e-cigarettes initiatives considering the White House's anti-regulatory stance, although President Trump liked the Commissioner and did not want to see him leave.

Biotechs are under modest pressure on the news.

Selected ETFs: (BIB -0.4% ), (IBB -0.4% ), (XBI -0.1% ), (GRX +0.3% ), (THW +0.1% ), (BME -1% ), (BIS +0.3% ), (IXJ +0.2% ), (ARKG -0.3% ), (CHNA +0.7% ), (XLV)