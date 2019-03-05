Goldman loosens up, a little

Wall Street, the epitome of the conservative button-down dress code, may be loosening up a little, on occasion.

In an internal memo, Goldman Sachs (GS -0.1% ) says it's moving to a "firmwide flexible dress code" when appropriate.

However, it's not to become an everyday thing.

"We want all of our clients to feel comfortable with and confident in our team, so please dress in a manner that is consistent with your clients' expectations," the memo read.

"Of course, casual dress is not appropriate every day and for every interaction," wrote Goldman's chairman, president, and CFO in an internal memo.