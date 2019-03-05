Minnesota proposal seeks 100% clean energy by 2050

Minnesota Gov. Walz introduces a proposal that would require the state's electricity providers including Xcel Energy (XEL -0.3% ) to shift to 100% carbon-free energy by 2050.

State lawmakers recently introduced a similar measure that would mandate companies to reach a series of benchmarks before relying solely on clean energy, but Walz's proposal would require companies to reach clean energy by 2050 but not certain benchmarks beforehand.

The legislators' bill also would require XEL to go carbon-free by 2045, while Walz's proposal does not include that stipulation.

XEL, Minnesota's largest energy provider, already set its own goal of using carbon-free power by 2050, relying mostly on nuclear power to meet the goal, but it raised concerns about the proposal by state lawmakers in a hearing last month.