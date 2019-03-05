Abercrombie & Fitch Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (-5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ANF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.