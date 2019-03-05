Baozun Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+31.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $322.6M (+34.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BZUN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.