Amazon, Mexico in talks for mobile payments

Amazon (AMZN +0.5% ) is in talks with Mexico's central bank to help launch a new government-backed mobile payment system that would let shoppers pay with a QR code, according to a Reuters report.

The CoDi payment system built by Banco de México will let users make online and in-person payments through a smartphone without an additional charge. A pilot of the system is expected later this month.

More than half of Mexico's population doesn't have a bank account, which helps explain why online sales only accounted for 4% of retail sales last year.