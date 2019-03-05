Amazon, Mexico in talks for mobile payments

Amazon (AMZN +0.5%) is in talks with Mexico's central bank to help launch a new government-backed mobile payment system that would let shoppers pay with a QR code, according to a Reuters report.
The CoDi payment system built by Banco de México will let users make online and in-person payments through a smartphone without an additional charge. A pilot of the system is expected later this month.
More than half of Mexico's population doesn't have a bank account, which helps explain why online sales only accounted for 4% of retail sales last year.
Amazon and local rival MercadoLibre (MELI +0.7%) have approached the bank about adopting the system.
