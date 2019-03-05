SeaWorld rallies on Wells Fargo confidence

SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +2.6% ) trades higher Wells Fargo backs up its Outperform rating after reviewing San Diego city revenue data on the company.

"Our confidence stems from continued positive monthly San Diego data points, SEAS 2018 deferred revenue +27% at year­end (driven by new season pass programs), and investment/new attractions in each of SEAS major markets, all while the company continues to execute on cost savings/marketing initiatives, deleveraging, and potential return of capital through buybacks," observes WF analyst Timothy Conder.

Wells says it would be a buyer of shares at current levels.