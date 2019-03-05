Disney chooses Warner vet to lead TV operations after Fox deal

Walt Disney (DIS -0.3% ) has selected a Warner Bros. veteran to lead the combined TV operations at Disney Television Studios once its $71B deal for Fox assets closes.

Craig Hunegs will be president of the division, with oversight of all operations, including ABC Studios, ABC Signature, Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 TV studios.

He'll report to Dana Walden, currently chairman/CEO of Fox Television Group who will be chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment.

Hunegs most recently ran Warner Bros. Digital Networks (as its founding president) and Warner Bros. Television Group's business and strategy.