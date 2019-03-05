Health Insurance Innovations Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+105.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.86M (+20.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HIIQ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.