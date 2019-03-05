Great Panther completes Beadell acquisition, changes name

Great Panther Silver (GPL +2.6% ) says it completed the acquisition of Beadell Resources and has changed the company's name to Great Panther Mining; the company's NYSE American and Toronto Stock Exchange tickers remain unchanged.

GPL says the deal "immediately transforms [it] into an intermediate precious metals producer with a strong and diversified portfolio of producing mines, advanced stage growth projects and exploration assets," adding that combining GPL and Beadell's respective guidance adds ~200K gold equiv. oz. for 2019.

The company says it will focus on the integration of Brazilian operations, continued optimization of the Tucano gold mine, and advancing an exploration program for Tucano.