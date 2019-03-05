Thor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Thor (NYSE:THO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (-32.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (-21.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, THO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.