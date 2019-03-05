Cboe February U.S. equities ADV falls 10% M/M

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE -0.6%) U.S. equities average daily volume of 1.15B in February fell 10% from January and 32% Y/Y.
February options ADV of 6.73M declined 8.4% from January and 34% from a year ago.
Futures ADV of 201K in February sank 15% M/M and 58% Y/Y.
European equities average daily notional value of €9.44 B rose 3.6% M/M and fell 19% Y/Y.
Global FX total ADNV of $34.5B slipped 5.0% M/M and 22% Y/Y.
Previously: Cboe Global Markets +1.5% after JPMorgan upgrades to overweight (Feb. 25)
