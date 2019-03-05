Calcasieu Pass LNG gets OK for exports to non-free trade agreement nations

Venture Global LNG says it received approval from the U.S. Department of Energy to export liquefied natural gas from its Calcasieu Pass LNG project in Louisiana to non-free trade agreement countries.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the project last month, ending a weeks-long impasse that had threatened to delay billions of dollars worth of LNG projects along the Gulf Coast.

Under the order, Calcasieu Pass is authorized to export as much as 1.7B cf/day of natural gas for 25 years; the facility can produce 10M mt/year of LNG, or ~1.3B cf/day.

"We are pleased that our Calcasieu Pass buyers - Shell, BP, Edison, Galp, Repsol and PGNiG - can now deliver our low-cost U.S.-produced energy worldwide," says Venture Global Co-CEOs Bob Pender and Mike Sabel.

