Ross Stores +2% after sales beat, buybacks boost

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) reports comparable sales were up 4% in Q4 after rising 5% a year ago.

While Ross topped revenue estimates with its Q4 report, a new $2.55B share repurchase program and 13% dividend hike could catch just as much attention.

Looking ahead, Ross Stores sees full-year EPS of $4.30 to $4.50 vs. $4.50 consensus off comparable sales growth of 1% to 2%.

Shares of Ross Stores are up 1.75% in AH trading.

