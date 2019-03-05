Urban Outfitters +3% after margins improve

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) tracks higher after sliding past estimates with its Q4 report.

Comparable retail segment net sales increased 3% during the quarter, driven by double-digit growth in the digital channel.

Retail segment sales increased 4% at Free People, 4% at Urban Outfitters and 2% at the Anthropologie Group.

Wholesale segment net sales increased 3%.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales fell 13 bps compared to a year ago due to the extra sales leverage.

Adjusted operating margin rose a full point to 33.3% of sales.

Total inventory was up 5.4% Y/Y at the end of the quarter.

URBN +2.83% AH to $31.25.

