Qutoutiao -14% after Q4 shows higher losses on rapid growth

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) has dipped 13.7% in early after-hours trading after its Q4 profits missed expectations despite revenue that more than quintupled and topped company guidance.

Revenues rose 426% to 1.327B yuan (about $193M). But net loss swelled to 398M yuan (about $57.9M) from the prior-year loss of 54.6M yuan (non-GAAP net loss widened to 366.7M yuan from 52.4M yuan).

Amid the heavy revenue growth, the company says it's pleased that net loss margin declined thanks to efforts to control user engagement expenses, "which we expect to continue to decline on a per-DAU basis in the coming quarters."

In usage metrics, average daily active users hit 30.9M (up 224% Y/Y and up 45% Q/Q), and average monthly active users reached 93.8M (up 286% Y/Y and 44% Q/Q).

Average daily time spent per DAU hit 63M, nearly double the previous year and up 13% from the previous quarter.

For Q1, it's guiding to net revenue of 1.1B-1.12B yuan. For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of 7.5B-8.5B yuan.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

