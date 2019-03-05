Stocks dip a toe into the red

Stocks inched lower a day after the major indexes tumbled to their biggest declines in nearly a month yesterday amid worries that a U.S.-China trade deal was fully priced into the market as well as lingering concerns about global growth.

Newly published data on new home sales and non-manufacturing purchases eased some worries about the U.S. economy, and U.S. stocks pared early losses following their releases.

investors cheered stronger than expected quarterly results from Target and Kohl's, boosting retailers' stocks, but GE tumbled 4.7% after CEO Larry Culp said the company's industrial free cash flow will be negative in 2019.

Among the S&P industry groups, industrials (-0.6%) and materials (-0.3%) lagged the broader market, while communication services (+0.7%), real estate (+0.3%) and consumer discretionary (+0.2%) were the only sectors to finish with gains.

The U.S. Treasury market ended little changed, with the two-year yield rising a basis point to 2.55% and the 10-year yield was flat at 2.72%.

WTI crude oil finished flat at $56.56/bbl.