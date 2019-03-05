Monroe Capital Q4 beats; credit facility gets a boost

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Q4 adjusted net investment income of $7.80M, or 38 cents per share, compares with $7.73M, or 38 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share figure beats consensus estimate by 2 cents.

Boosts credit facility capacity by $55.0M, extends term for five more years, and cut pricing to LIBOR + 2.375% from LIBOR + 2.75%.

Monroe Capital rises 0.9% in after-hours trading.

Q4 net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $1.2M, or 6 cents per share.

Net asset value of $12.66 per share at Q4-end vs. $12.95 at Q3-end.

"The volume of investment activity in the first quarter of 2019 has remained strong and we have already added approximately $37.6M of investments to the portfolio, net of prepayments, since quarter end," says CEO Theodore L. Koenig.

Conference call on March 6 at 11:00 AM ET.

