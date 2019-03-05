Ooma beats as recurring revenues grow

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) turned in a better-than-expected loss in its Q4 results after double-digit revenue gains topped consensus, though guidance was mixed for the upcoming months.

Gross profit rose 8% to $19.7M. But higher operating expenses added to cost of revenue to widen operating loss to $3.83M, and net loss widened to $3.5M from $2.93M.

EBITDA loss grew as well, to $0.5M from a year-ago loss of $0.2M.

Revenue breakout: Subscription and services, $30.9M (up 13.7%); Product and other, $3.82M (up 25.3%). Ooma Business subscription and services revenue rose 50%.

Cash from operations fell to a negative $2.1M from a year-ago inflow of $0.8M.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $33.5M-$34M (above consensus for $33M) and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 to -$0.06 (worse than consensus for -$0.01).

For fiscal 2020, it's forecasting revenues of $140M-$143M (vs. consensus for $140.4M) and EPS of -$0.14 to -$0.24 (above consensus for -$0.25).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

