Horizon Technology Finance Q4 NII increases 67%

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Q4 net investment income increased to $4.0M, or 34 cents per share, from $2.4M, or 21 cents, in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share figure beats the average analyst estimate of 30 cents.

Q4 total investment income of $8.8M rose 43% from $6.2M a year earlier.

Q4 net new debt investments of $39.0M fell from $69.2M a year earlier.

Q4 net increase in net assets per common share was 28 cents vs. 21 cents.

Net asset value per share of $11.64 at 2018-end vs. $11.72 at 2017-end.

Conference call on March 6 at 9:00 AM ET.

