CPS Tech hits biggest operating profit in three years

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) reported continuing momentum in its Q4 results, with revenues growing 60% and its largest operating profit in three years.

Net loss widened to $2.86M from $793,313 on a much higher income tax expense. But the company swung to an operating gain of $208K from a loss of $396K.

Despite strong operating performance, CEO Grant Bennett says the company's established a reserve against narly all of a $3M deferred tax asset "based on available evidence, primarily historical losses."

