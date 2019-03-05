U.S. should not sell F-35 jets to Turkey amid Russian deal, top general says

The U.S. should not follow through with a multi-billion dollar weapons sale of Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) F-35 jets to Turkey if the country takes delivery of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile defense systems, Army Gen. Scaparrotti, head of U.S. European Command, today told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"My best military advice would be that we don't then follow through with the F-35, flying it or working with allies that are working with Russian systems, particularly air defense systems," the top U.S. military commander for Europe told Congress.

U.S. officials have said if Turkey proceeds with the S-400 purchase, the U.S. would withdraw its offer to sell a $3.5B Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Patriot missile package.