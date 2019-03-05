Clear Channel results in line, showing Americas strength

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) turned in a Q4 report that came in line with preliminary results from early February, with revenues ticking up 2.6% and OIDBAN falling slightly.

After adjusting for a $17.3M impact from foreign exchange rates, consolidated revenues rose 5%.

Americas revenues were up 7.6%, while international revenues fell by $4.3M, or 1%. (Those international revenues rose $13M when excluding the currency effect.)

Operating income rose 20.4% to $116.5M based on the Americas strength.

GAAP Operating income by segment: Americas, $98.9M (up 31%); international, $58.8M (down 10%).

