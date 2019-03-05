Valeritas down 18% after hours on soft guidance

Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) is down 18% after hours in response to its Q4 and 2018 results with an outlook that appears to have disappointed investors. Q4 highlights:

Revenues: $6.9M (+19%); net loss: ($12.4M) (+20.8%); loss/share: (0.20) (+93.5%).

Prescription growth up 16% yoy, up 26% in targeted accounts but down 4% in non-targeted accounts.

Q1 guidance: Revenues: $6.2M - 6.3M versus consensus of $7.5M.

2019 guidance: Revenues: $30M - 34M versus consensus of $33.6M.

Previously: Valeritas misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (March 5)