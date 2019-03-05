U.S. crude supply rose 7.3M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 7.29M barrels for the week ending March 1, vs. a draw of 4.2M barrels in the previous week; the build would be largest since January if confirmed by EIA data.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 391K barrels and distillate inventories show a draw of 3.1M barrels; the Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a build of 1.13M barrels.

Nymex crude recently was at $56.23/bbl in electronic trading, down from today's $56.56 settlement price.

