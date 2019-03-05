Western Asset Mortgage Q4 economic return on BV -3.3%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Q4 core earnings plus drop income of 34 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate by 2 cents and increases from 33 cents in Q3.

Q4 total core earnings plus drop income of $16.2M increases from $13.8M in Q3.

"The generally wider spreads on our investments in the fourth quarter translated into a negative economic return on book value of 3.3% for the quarter," says CEO Jennifer Murphy.

Q4 net interest income of $17.1M improved from $15.9M in the prior quarter.

Q4 effective cost of funds rose to 2.84% from 2.78% in Q3.

Q4 annualized net interest margin of 2.25% widens from 2.06% in Q3.

Conference call on March 6 at 11:00 AM ET.

